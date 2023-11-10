Teacher facing charges for paddling student at school; assistant principal also arrested

FILE -- Authorities have charged two elementary school employees after a student was allegedly...
FILE -- Authorities have charged two elementary school employees after a student was allegedly paddled by a teacher.(Mr Doomits via Canva)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Tennessee authorities have charged two elementary school employees after a student was allegedly paddled by a teacher.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agency, Jackson Patterson, 39, a Jackson County teacher, and Tena Janeice Lynn, 54, a Jackson County assistant principal, are facing charges stemming from an elementary student being paddled twice while at school.

Patterson faces a simple assault charge, and Lynn faces a criminal responsibility of assault charge.

Authorities said they launched an investigation on Oct. 10 after receiving claims that a Dodson Branch Elementary student was paddled by Patterson.

Lynn was reportedly present at the time of the paddling.

The student was taken to an area hospital after complaining about pain in his buttocks, authorities said.

Patterson and Lynn were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

The student involved has not been identified.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Miller
Man catches 11-pound bass in Watts Bar Reservoir
The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Willow Coon
Sweetwater 2-year-old found safe after Endangered Child Alert
A barricaded suspect was arrested Wednesday
Knoxville police identify suspect after barricading himself inside home
PHOTO: Black bear, Photo Date: 5/16/2015
Mother bear, 2 cubs killed after being hit by car in Sevier County
Apartment shooting locks down Morristown West High School, dispatch says
Teen charged after shooting near Morristown-Hamblen West High School

Latest News

Knoxville’s chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace collaborated with Clayton Homes on Thursday to...
‘No kid sleeps on the floor in our town’ | Knoxville organization building beds for children
Jillian Ludwig, 18, was shot in the head while walking in a park near Belmont University.
Belmont University student dies after being shot by stray bullet near campus
This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas man who said death sentence was based on false expert testimony is executed for 1990 killing
Firetruck donated to Fulton High School
Former Knoxville firetruck donated to Fulton High School