Teacher facing charges for paddling student at school; assistant principal also arrested

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Tennessee authorities have charged two elementary school employees after a student was allegedly paddled by a teacher.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agency, Jackson Patterson, 39, a Jackson County teacher, and Tena Janeice Lynn, 54, a Jackson County assistant principal, are facing charges stemming from an elementary student being paddled twice while at school.

Patterson faces a simple assault charge, and Lynn faces a criminal responsibility of assault charge.

Authorities said they launched an investigation on Oct. 10 after receiving claims that a Dodson Branch Elementary student was paddled by Patterson.

Lynn was reportedly present at the time of the paddling.

The student was taken to an area hospital after complaining about pain in his buttocks, authorities said.

Patterson and Lynn were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

The student involved has not been identified.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

