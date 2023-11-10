Varsity All Access | Week 11 games to watch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Round two of the TSSAA playoffs kicks off Friday night across the state, but in East Tennessee, there are several big games to keep tabs on. To see the full list of all Tennessee high school football playoff brackets, click here.

BEARDEN at JEFFERSON COUNTY

Josh Jones’s Bulldogs have secured their first eight-win season since 2018 after a 27-0 win over Dobyns-Bennett in the first round of the playoffs. Friday, they meet a Jefferson County team that’s on a 10-game winning streak. Head-to-head, the Bulldogs lead the all-time series 13-7 and are winners of their last five meetings. However, the two programs haven’t faced each other since 2020.

MARYVILLE at BRADLEY CENTRAL

The Maryville Red Rebels continue their road tour this postseason taking on Bradley Central powered by University of Tennessee commit Boo Carter. The two teams met in Week 3 of the 2023 season. The Bears won 21-13 en route to securing a perfect regular season. Maryville hasn’t experienced a loss before the second round of the playoffs since 1996.

KINGSTON at GATLINBURG-PITTMAN

Gatlinburg-Pittman continues to be one of the top teams in East Tennessee. The Highlanders clinched the region for the first time since 1999 and have another double-digit win season in back-to-back years. In Brad Waggoner’s third season at the helm, he’s helped produce the highest-scoring offense in program history with 519 points scored so far. On top of that, the Highlanders’ defense has posted four shutout victories, their latest coming in the first round of the playoffs in a 70-0 win over Union County. GP is 5-2 all-time against Kingston.

POWELL at SEVIER COUNTY

Powell and Sevier County features one of just a few East Tennessee match-ups. The Powell Panthers, 8-3 on the season take their highly efficient offense on the road to face the Smoky Bears. Sevier County hasn’t lost since Week Two of the regular season and held six opponents to two or fewer touchdowns. The two programs haven’t met since the turn of the century in 2000 when Powell lost 21-7.

MORRISTOWN WEST at KNOXVILLE WEST

Another East Tennessee match-up comes in the battle of the Wests. 10-1 on the season, Knoxville West enters this contest with plenty of momentum. The District 2-5A Region Champs look to defend their home turf when they welcome in Morristown West. Winners of their last two, the Trojans take the road with confidence looking to duplicate recent successful performances. The programs are 5-5 all-time in head-to-head meetings, with Knox West being the winner of the last two matchups.

