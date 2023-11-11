101-year-old World War II Veteran honored in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Veteran’s Day is a day to thank those who served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice. This year, Milton Jones, a World War II veteran was honored at his church in Knoxville as the community gathered to thank him for his service and all he has done for his country.

“It was unbelievable, I never thought I would be standing on the stage with our congressman and our big mayor. Standing on the stage with them. It was a great pleasure,” Jones said.

Jones is now 101 years old. He served in World War II on the USS Indiana and worked on the Manhattan Project from 1944-1945. This was a chance for the community to come together and thank a local hero.

“This man had an incredible legacy. He’s got kids, he’s got grandchildren and to be able to be a kid and see somebody like that to me, its incredible. And I am so proud of this community and this church for doing that. I think its vital,” Congressman Tim Burchette said.

The sacrifices made by veterans and active-duty military personnel do not go unnoticed. Veteran’s Day offers a chance to thank those young men and women who have given up so much for the country.

“Meeting veterans, hearing their stories, there aren’t that many World War two left. So, to be able to meet somebody like that, the legendary greatest generation and to be able to shake their hand and talk with them for a few minutes, it’s just amazing and it’s so cool,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.