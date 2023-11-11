Community helps fundraise for Perry Co. student battling cancer

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Perry County high school student is continuing her battle with cancer, but not without support.

Buckhorn sophomore Lyla Wooten was diagnosed with thyroid cancer earlier this year.

Her mom, Dawnita, said it hasn’t been easy dealing with the costs.

“Well, we haven’t even made it there yet and the pathology report that UK did just for Texas to read it was a little over $3,000,” she said.

That is why friends, family and community members gathered at the Neace Memorial Church in Breathitt County to help raise money for her family.

Dawnita said she is thankful that her daughter has so much support.

“We’re just grateful and thankful that the Lord has placed people like them in our lives to help us out in hard times,” she explained.

Lyla still has to undergo treatments in Texas and at the University of Kentucky.

