Detective Mike Waggoner celebrates 49 years with Knoxville Police Department

Det. Waggoner has been serving the community since 1974.
Detective Mike Waggoner celebrates 49 years with KPD
Detective Mike Waggoner celebrates 49 years with KPD(Knoxville Police Department)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is celebrating one of its current longest-tenured members, Detective Mike Waggoner.

Today marks Detective Waggoner’s 49th year of service with KPD. He joined the department on Nov. 11, 1974, and has been an invaluable part of the police force as well as the community.

Congratulations to Det. Waggoner on a long and storied career!

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Burch
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect at large after Lenoir City shooting, sheriff’s office says
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Dan Roark, 47
New details released about Knoxville officer accused of asking for pictures of naked 5-year-old
Tweed wildfire burning in Cherokee National Forest
Wildfire activity continues to increase in Cherokee National Forest
PHOTO: Black bear, Photo Date: 5/16/2015
Mother bear, 2 cubs killed after being hit by car in Sevier County

Latest News

State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
Officials give update on progress extinguishing 434-acre fire in NC
FILE - In this June 7, 2011, file photo, Mike Hamilton smiles during a news conference...
Former Tennessee Athletic Director Mike Hamilton dies at 60
Sean Collins and Anthony Dewayne Glenn arrested for attempted murder
Two Knoxville men arrested for attempted murder
A 50 year tradition returns to Gatlinburg over the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Gatlinburg’s Festival of Trees returns this Thanksgiving
Sun and clouds will be with us this afternoon with temperatures back into the 60s.
Sunday & clouds for a mild afternoon