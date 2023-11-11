Detective Mike Waggoner celebrates 49 years with Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is celebrating one of its current longest-tenured members, Detective Mike Waggoner.

Today marks Detective Waggoner’s 49th year of service with KPD. He joined the department on Nov. 11, 1974, and has been an invaluable part of the police force as well as the community.

Thank you and congrats to Detective Mike Waggoner, who celebrates 49 YEARS with the KPD today.



Congratulations to Det. Waggoner on a long and storied career!

