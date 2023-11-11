Detective Mike Waggoner celebrates 49 years with Knoxville Police Department
Det. Waggoner has been serving the community since 1974.
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is celebrating one of its current longest-tenured members, Detective Mike Waggoner.
Today marks Detective Waggoner’s 49th year of service with KPD. He joined the department on Nov. 11, 1974, and has been an invaluable part of the police force as well as the community.
Congratulations to Det. Waggoner on a long and storied career!
