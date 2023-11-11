East Tennessee embraces National Physical Therapy Month

Fall season recognizes physical therapy
OrthoTennessee
OrthoTennessee(Evan Lasek, WVLT)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Nov. 11, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fall season highlights physical therapy and October is recognized as National Physical Therapy Month with the goal being to help people restore proper movement in their bodies.

“Our focus is on helping people restore function. Right? So, we work with our patients and we develop goals for them, customize goals that are based on what they really want to do because everybody is different,” said Russ Johnson, Director of therapy at OrthoTennessee.

Many times, physical therapists help athletes overcome injuries and make sure they can get back to playing at 100%.

“We provide a lot of athletic training to the community in East Tennessee. So, we communicate very closely with our sports medicine physicians and our athletic trainers to be able to be part of that continuum. So, we do enjoy and see a lot of athletes in our clinics,” Johnson said.

Physical therapy is not just to overcome serious surgeries, they help with the entire healing process. Therapists love to see the progress each patient makes during their trips.

“Physical therapy is physical therapy, but we are dealing with all the components of an injury or a setback and that can be emotional, it can be traumatic for young people especially to go through their first injury. So, we enjoy seeing that process from start to finish,” said Johnson.

