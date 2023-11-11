Gatlinburg opens Winterfest with Chili Cook Off

WVLT brings home a first place prize in the annual Gatlinburg Chili Cook Off competition.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg kicked off the holiday season with a Winter Magic celebration and Chili Cook Off as millions of lights were turned on in the city.

For more than 30 years, Gatlinburg has celebrated Winter Magic with millions of twinkling lights on festive holiday displays throughout the city.

The kick-off event was held on Thursday with the annual Chili Cook Off. WVLT’s avocado and cactus chili took home the first place prize in the judges vote.

More than 15 teams were a part of the event featuring live music and the official countdown to turn on the Winterfest Lights. WVLT’s Sevier County Bureau Chief Kyle Grainger lead the countdown.

Here’s a link to the official map to see the lights in Gatlinburg: https://www.gatlinburg.com/event/gatlinburg-winter-magic/26/

Gatlinburg celebrates 34 years of Winterfest in the Smoky Mountains.
WVLT's chili won the judges choice the #1 spot at the Gatlinburg Chili Cook Off.
