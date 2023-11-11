Gatlinburg’s Festival of Trees returns this Thanksgiving

A 50 year tradition in Gatlinburg returns to the Mills Auditorium for the Thanksgiving holiday.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg Festival of Trees will raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains serve more than 1,600 local youth across Sevier County. The clubs offer youth a safe place to learn and grow through programs designed to build character and strengthen life skills while not at home or school. We are very pleased to announce that the proceeds from the Festival’s 49th year netted a donation of $75,000 to Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and $15,000 to the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce Foundation Scholarship Fund.

The Festival of Trees runs from November 22nd to 26th and kicks off with Candy Canes and Cocktails Reception on the evening of Tuesday, November 21st. The Festival will feature a children’s craft and play area, photos with Santa Claus and, of course, the beautifully decorated Christmas trees and wreaths.

The free festival will be open from 10 am to 7 pm Wednesday, November 22nd through Saturday, November 25th and on Sunday, November 26th from 10 am to 5 pm.

