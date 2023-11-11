Knoxville holds 98th annual Veterans Day Parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, thousands of Knoxville community members filled Gay Street for the 98th annual Veterans Day Parade.

It was a rainy start to the morning, but that didn’t stop people from coming out to show their support for veterans everywhere.

This year’s Grand Marshall was Captain Bill Robinson, retired U.S. Air Force and longest-held prisoner of war in U.S. history. He led parade participants including area high school marching bands and ROTC groups, local businesses and organizations and most notably the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Lisa Gilliam and her husband Mike attended the parade to watch their son march in Karn’s High School’s junior ROTC unit, but they make it to the parade every year.

“We just can’t forget our past,” said Gilliam. “We’ve got to remember our history. We need to support both at home and abroad and we need to make sure these veterans know that they are remembered.”

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Gary Kaplan marched in the parade representing Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. He said he was impressed with all the young people both in the parade and watching it.

“It’s really nice to see young people with that kind of spirit,” said Kaplan. “You know very direct, honest, precise comments and it’s just encouraging because you know young people get a bad rep in so many ways and so many places and you know possibly some deserved, but mostly it’s just nice to hear younger people with that attitude.”

Kaplan was approached and thanked by people of all ages both service members and civilians.

“It wasn’t a surprise really,” said Kaplan. “Once you’re sort of noticed as a former military or present-day military you get quite a few comments and gosh they’re all just terrific to hear.”

Gilliam shared a reminder ahead of Veterans Day on Saturday.

“I think we all need to remember to say thank you,” said Gilliam. “It’s easy to say, but it means a lot.”

