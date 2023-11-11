Knoxville Police Department investigating Market Square stabbing

KPD found a man stabbed in Market Square early Saturday morning, according to reports.
According to reports, KPD found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple lacerations in Market...
According to reports, KPD found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple lacerations in Market Square.(WVVA)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Nov. 11 around 2:30 a.m. the Knoxville Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in Market Square.

According to reports, KPD found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple lacerations. Reports state that the victim and an unknown suspect were fighting when the suspect stabbed him with a broken bottle. Police are still searching for the suspect.

The man who was stabbed was transported to the UT Medical Center for treatment, and his injuries are non-life-threatening according to police.

This is a developing story.

