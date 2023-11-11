LIVE THREAD: Vols set to tangle with Mizzou on the road

Tennessee looks to keep SEC title hopes alive with win over the Tigers at the Zou
Missouri football stadium in Columbia, MO
Missouri football stadium in Columbia, MO(John Sartori)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 13 Tennessee wraps up its 2023 road slate Saturday afternoon with a pivotal SEC East battle in the Show Me State against No. 14 Missouri at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

The Vols and Tigers enter the contest with 7-2 overall records and are tied for second in the SEC East standings at 3-2 in conference play. They are also separated by just one spot in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

The Tigers controlled seemingly the entire first quarter. Brady Cook and the offense were on the field for 13:15 minutes meanwhile Tennessee’s offense saw just 1:45 minutes of action spanning across just three plays.

Cook is 10-11 for 96 yards and an INT. Joe Milton is 1-for-1 on the day with a six-yard pass to running back Jaylen Wright.

The first quarter ended with Cook completing a pass to Marquis Johnson for 8 yards to the TENN 7-yard line. The quarter ends with a 0-0 score.

