Mix of sun and clouds through Sunday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are slowly building and will continue to do so as we head through the overnight hours, but temperatures will remain very chilly heading into Sunday morning. Cooler nights are on the way for early this week as lows drop back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you have plans to be out late this evening and into the overnight hours, you’ll need a jacket or light coat as we see a slow fall in temperatures through the overnight. Lows start off Sunday morning in the middle 40s for most locations under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds will slowly break as we head through the day transitioning us to mostly sunny skies to wrap up the afternoon. With the extra bit of sunshine, temperatures will warm a little more into the middle 60s for highs. It will be nice weather to get outside and enjoy at the park or on the back porch.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our quiet conditions will persist as we head into the upcoming week with a mixture of sun and clouds for the afternoons after some chilly starts. Lows drop back into the lower and middle 40s through Wednesday before slightly warmer starts arrive. Rain chances remain very low for the beginning of the week ahead of the next cold front that arrives by next weekend.

Our best chance of of rain returns Friday night into Saturday. As of now rain totals remain very light, so if you can refrain from burning that will be the most ideal.

Drier with slightly warmer temperatures ahead

