Olive Branch pastor suspended after child exploitation arrest

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - An Olive Branch pastor is facing charges of child exploitation tonight.

Kyle Hilleary, 30, is out on a $250,000 bond after his arrest this past Tuesday.

The Mississippi Attorney General’s office is now involved in the case.

Although the arrest details have not been released, we know that Hilleary was a pastor at Cedar View Baptist Church.

It’s unclear exactly what his role was at the church, but he has since been suspended.

Action News 5 went to the Olive Branch church to speak with someone regarding Hilleary, but a man who said he was a deacon at the church told us we were not welcome on church property and declined to talk.

The church released a statement about the incident, saying that Kyle had been suspended indefinitely, and the church has not had any contact with him or his family.

A few miles from Cedar View is Cross Creek Christian Academy in Olive Branch.

According to the Desoto Times, Hilleary has been employed there as a Middle/High School teacher and physical education teacher since 2020.

The school also released a statement saying that, at this time, they are unaware of any allegations involving any of Hilleary’s actions while on campus or as a teacher.

Hilleary has also been terminated from Cross Creek.

We did reach out to the Mississippi Attorney General’s office to see what the details of the child exploitation charges were.

They would only confirm they are investigating and do not comment on active and ongoing investigations.

