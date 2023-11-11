Sunday & clouds for a mild afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning my friends! It’s a cool start to Saturday, but we’ll warm up going into the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Outdoor activities definitely come with some sleeves in the morning and after sunset. Through the middle part of the day you can probably get away with peeling back that layer. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for a high reaching near 64 today. Winds will be moving a bit out of the NE at 5-10 mph.

In Missouri, clouds are actually moving in faster for the Vols on the road in the latest I’m All Vol forecast. Here at home we’ll cool back into the 50s as we move towards the end of the game. So, after the game you’ll be putting back on that layer.

Tennessee at Missouri (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Overnight, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a few chances for rain, but not a lot. Moving towards Sunday, we’ll start with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures once again in the mid 40s. Through the day on Sunday sunshine returns for a beautiful afternoon with temperatures back into the mid 60s.

We’re a little warmer moving to Monday with temps back to the mid 60s. we stay in the low 60s for highs and 40s for lows all week long. Not a lot of rain chances are with us either with Friday being the best shot at 40%.

Staying seasonable for the week ahead. (WVLT)

