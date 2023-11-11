Support Sevier County Food Ministries by touring the Governors Mansion

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministries was selected by the Governor’s Office to be featured in the Governor’s Mansion this holiday season.

The Food Ministry was able to decorate a Christmas tree to highlight the work they do to feed the Sevier County community.

“This is such an honor to be picked by the Governor’s office to be part of the Christmas celebration at his residence. Sevier County Food Ministry is striving to be one of the most dependable non-profits in the state and this recognition is magnificent,” said Jim Davis, Food Ministry Director. “I want to thank our crew of volunteers for planning and decorating one of the most gorgeous Christmas trees on display. We are honored to be part of the holidays in Nashville.”

You have a chance to see the tree as Governor and First Lady Lee welcome Tennesseans and visitors of all ages and groups of all sizes to experience the magic of the holiday season in the historic Tennessee Residence!

The Tennessee Residence will be open to the public for tours Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 3 and Thursday, Dec. 7 through Sunday, Dec. 10. Tours are free of charge, and reservations are required.

Guests are encouraged to bring items to donate from one of the five nonprofits’ honored at the mansion.

Here’s a link to schedule a tour and needs the charities have: https://www.tn.gov/residence/christmas-at-the-tennessee-residence/christmas-at-the-residence-2023-/schedule-a-christmas-tour-.html

A team of six volunteers from Sevier County Food Ministries helped decorate a tree featured at the historic Tennessee Residence. (WVLT)

Schedule a tour to see the Historic Tennessee Residence and help out Sevier County Food Ministries. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.