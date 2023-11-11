Two Knoxville men arrested for attempted murder

One of the men is believed to have a long-standing feud with the victim.
Sean Collins and Anthony Dewayne Glenn arrested for attempted murder
Sean Collins and Anthony Dewayne Glenn arrested for attempted murder(Knoxville Police Department)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police arrested two men for attempted first-degree murder in a shooting that occurred in October where a man was shot in the head.

According to police, at 9 p.m. on Oct. 10 the two men, Sean Collins and Anthony Dewayne Glenn, worked together to shoot a man on E. Fifth Ave at N. Hembree St. According to the police report, Glenn is the one who fired the weapon, which belonged to Collins.

Based on the police report, Collins and Glenn worked together to shoot a man in the head while he was in his car. Police recovered evidence from the scene after the initial shooting, leading the KPD Violent Crimes Unit to execute a search warrant at the apartment where Collins lives on Ridgebrook Lane. During the search, detectives located 11 9MM Luger rounds that matched bullets found at the crime scene.

Police said that after the shooting Collins claimed his gun, a Glock 19, was stolen, but it was later confirmed that Collins gave the gun to another person to get rid of the next day. Police report that Glenn had a long-standing feud with the victim, leading up to the shooting.

