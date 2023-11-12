Drier with slightly warmer weather ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are remaining cooler over the next few mornings as we finally drop to near average to start out the work week. Our afternoons will be slightly warmer as well as we head into the middle 60s, but the rain chances remain low as we continue to see our drought conditions.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Make sure to grab the jacket or the coat as you head out the door Monday morning as temperatures slowly fall back into the upper 30s to near 40. Patchy frost is possible for the outlying locations, but in the immediate Knoxville vicinity the chances are low. A few clouds will be in the mix as well to start before plenty of sunshine returns for the afternoon.

Sunshine will be abundant for Monday afternoon as temperatures slowly climb into the middle and upper 60s. It will give us the perfect chance to take the kids to the playground or the park after school. Unfortunately, the thing we need is rain and those chances remain very low over the course of the next few days. Signs of changes are on the way though by the end of the week.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll keep a mixture of sun and clouds around for the middle of the week, which will allow temperatures to remain very seasonable. Middle 60s remain the name of the game through the middle of the week as we watch clouds beginning to increase by Thursday and into Friday.

The timing of the cold front remains a question as models are trying to get a better handle on the system. As of now, rain chances increase late Friday and stick around through the overnight and into early Saturday morning.

