Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville holds first annual ‘Stuff the Sprinter for Homeless Pets’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville hosted its first annual “Stuff the Sprinter for Homeless Pets” donation drive. The focus of the event was to collect dog and cat food and other needed supplies for pets in need at two local animal welfare organizations

The drive was held in partnership with the Humane Society, Tennessee Valley and Young-Williams Animal Center.

Adoptable animals were onsite from both shelters and people who brought donations received pet treats courtesy of River Dog Bakery.

Despite the drive being over, donations are still being accepted at the West Knoxville dealership until the end of November.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with two fantastic animal welfare organizations and help pets in need,” said Lee Ann Furrow Tolsma, president of Furrow Automotive. “We’re all animal lovers here at Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville; these organizations are close to our hearts, and we can’t wait for a fun pet-filled day.”

