Nashville woman claims fake Franklin police officer stole more than $1000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is claiming she was tricked into giving a fake Franklin police officer more than $1000.

Chanell Thomas said it started after she got a call from the Franklin Police Department.

“I got a phone call and these people said that they were from the Franklin Police Department, and so you instantly think, ‘Franklin Police?’” Thomas said. “I’ve never been in trouble. I don’t know what’s going on.”

Thomas said the man listed off his rank, badge number, her name and address before telling her she missed a court date and would be arrested if she didn’t pay a fine.

After she hung up, she checked the number, and it matched the city’s police department number. Shortly after they called back.

“It immediately sent me into shock,” Thomas said. “They tell me how much it is and I’m immediately like, ‘I don’t have that kind of money.’”

Thomas said the person on the phone told her to send a minimum of $500 with her case number using the Zelle payment app.

“The rest I had to go to the bank, pull the money out and get these gift cards,” Thomas said.

Thomas said she was in panic because they repeatedly threatened to arrest her. The next thing she knew the call was over and $1,300 was gone.

“I call my friends and family and they’re like, ‘no, absolutely not,’” Thomas said.

Thomas explained that once she told police they said there was nothing really they could do.

“No, it could happen to anybody, it really can,” Thomas said. “These people are very convincing like very convincing.”

Police and Zelle told Thomas her money was gone.

