The next dry spell is here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re moving into our next dry spell for the coming days with temperatures slightly above normal.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sunday is a dry day with skies clearing to become mostly sunny for the afternoon. We’ll reach the low to mid 60s for the afternoon.

Into the overnight hours, we’ll see a mix of stars and clouds as we move to near 42 to start Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our quiet conditions will persist as we head into the upcoming week with a mixture of sun and clouds for the afternoons after some chilly starts. Lows drop back into the lower and middle 40s through Wednesday before slightly warmer starts arrive. Rain chances remain very low for the beginning of the week ahead of the next cold front that arrives by next weekend.

Our best chance of of rain returns Friday night into Saturday. As of now rain totals remain very light, so if you can refrain from burning that will be the most ideal.

