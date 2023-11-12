The next dry spell is here

Rain chances do increase moving towards the end of the week.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re moving into our next dry spell for the coming days with temperatures slightly above normal.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sunday is a dry day with skies clearing to become mostly sunny for the afternoon. We’ll reach the low to mid 60s for the afternoon.

Into the overnight hours, we’ll see a mix of stars and clouds as we move to near 42 to start Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our quiet conditions will persist as we head into the upcoming week with a mixture of sun and clouds for the afternoons after some chilly starts. Lows drop back into the lower and middle 40s through Wednesday before slightly warmer starts arrive. Rain chances remain very low for the beginning of the week ahead of the next cold front that arrives by next weekend.

Our best chance of of rain returns Friday night into Saturday. As of now rain totals remain very light, so if you can refrain from burning that will be the most ideal.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
FILE - In this June 7, 2011, file photo, Mike Hamilton smiles during a news conference...
Former Tennessee Athletic Director Mike Hamilton dies at 60
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Sean Collins and Anthony Dewayne Glenn arrested for attempted murder
Two Knoxville men arrested for attempted murder

Latest News

Scattered showers return by late next week
Mix of sun and clouds through Sunday afternoon
Scattered showers return by late next week
Mix of sun and clouds through Sunday afternoon
Additional rain chances ahead
Mix of sun and clouds through Sunday afternoon
Sun and clouds will be with us this afternoon with temperatures back into the 60s.
Sunshine & clouds for a mild afternoon