Vols plummet in AP Poll after loss vs. Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a rough weekend for the Volunteers who experienced a drastic fall in the AP Poll rankings after a lackluster performance on the road against the Missouri Tigers.

The Vols fell seven spots in the rankings going from No. 14 down to No. 21.

With the loss, Tennessee falls out of contention for both the SEC East and SEC championships. The Vols still have two more games to play in the regular season, both will be at home.

First, the Vols face Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EST. You can catch that game on WVLT. Then to close out the season, the Vols take on Vanderbilt.

To see the rest of the AP Poll rankings, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.