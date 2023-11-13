Dolly Parton coming to Neyland Stadium for Tennessee vs. Georgia game

While Dolly confirmed she would be in Neyland, there is no word on if we’ll see a performance from the country star.
Dolly Parton is coming to Knoxville for the Tennessee vs. Georgia game Saturday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is coming to Knoxville for the Tennessee vs. Georgia game Saturday. The queen of country music made the announcement on social media Monday morning.

“Well hello, it’s Dolly and I am so excited to join 101,000 of my friends in the best place for college football: Neyland Stadium!” she said in a video announcement. “I’ll see you there!”

While Dolly confirmed she would be in Neyland, there is no word on if we’ll see a performance from the country star. She has announced, however, that she will be performing at the Texas Cowboys halftime show on Thanksgiving, which will air on WVLT.

Previous Coverage: Dolly Parton to host halftime show for Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game on WVLT

Dolly’s newest album, Rockstar, comes out Friday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Sean Collins and Anthony Dewayne Glenn arrested for attempted murder
Two Knoxville men arrested for attempted murder

Latest News

Good day to work in the yard before more wind brings down more leaves.
Getting warmer to start the week, with a cold front to end the week
Suspects on the run after shooting at officers, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
3 charged after apparent ‘ghost bag’ operation at BNA, police say
3 women arrested at BNA