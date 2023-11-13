Getting warmer to start the week, with a cold front to end the week

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks more clouds and wind at times this week, before much-needed rain.
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks more clouds and wind at times this week, before much-needed rain.
By Heather Haley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While we have some chilly mornings, the afternoons are above average for this week. We’re tracking up and down winds, and clouds in and out at times, before rain returns with our next cold front.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a fall layer day, with a jacket early and a warmer afternoon ahead!

This morning starts around 40 degrees in the Valley, and low to mid 30s on the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. This leaves us with more frost across the northern half of our area, then some fog in the south to central Valley.

It’s a mostly sunny day, with a light breeze. Temperatures steadily climb to above average, with a high of 69 degrees in Knoxville.

We’ll see more scattered clouds around tonight, with a seasonable low of 40 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is still warmer than average, at 67 degrees, with a partly cloudy day. We’ll have more wind kicking up to 20 mph gusts at times, otherwise a northeasterly wind is 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday looks mostly cloudy, with a stray shower possible, and a high of 64 degrees.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds again Thursday, with a high of 66 degrees.

Friday is when rain returns, with some showers in the morning, then more on and off rain in the afternoon to evening, at the current pace.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll cool back to around 60 degrees for highs this weekend with spotty showers left for Saturday and then more sunshine. We’re keeping an eye on another front that approaches just beyond your 8-day forecast for Thanksgiving week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Sean Collins and Anthony Dewayne Glenn arrested for attempted murder
Two Knoxville men arrested for attempted murder

Latest News

Good day to work in the yard before more wind brings down more leaves.
Getting warmer to start the week, with a cold front to end the week
Several chances for rain on the way
Drier with slightly warmer weather ahead
Nice afternoon to hit the playground or the park
Drier with slightly warmer weather ahead
Cooling down after sunset.
The next dry spell is here