Getting warmer to start the week, with a cold front to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While we have some chilly mornings, the afternoons are above average for this week. We’re tracking up and down winds, and clouds in and out at times, before rain returns with our next cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a fall layer day, with a jacket early and a warmer afternoon ahead!

This morning starts around 40 degrees in the Valley, and low to mid 30s on the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. This leaves us with more frost across the northern half of our area, then some fog in the south to central Valley.

It’s a mostly sunny day, with a light breeze. Temperatures steadily climb to above average, with a high of 69 degrees in Knoxville.

We’ll see more scattered clouds around tonight, with a seasonable low of 40 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is still warmer than average, at 67 degrees, with a partly cloudy day. We’ll have more wind kicking up to 20 mph gusts at times, otherwise a northeasterly wind is 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday looks mostly cloudy, with a stray shower possible, and a high of 64 degrees.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds again Thursday, with a high of 66 degrees.

Friday is when rain returns, with some showers in the morning, then more on and off rain in the afternoon to evening, at the current pace.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll cool back to around 60 degrees for highs this weekend with spotty showers left for Saturday and then more sunshine. We’re keeping an eye on another front that approaches just beyond your 8-day forecast for Thanksgiving week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

