‘I want to be that person for these girls’ | LVFL legends team up for basketball clinic, mentoring next generation

By Lexi Lepof
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vol legend Nicky Anosike is shaping the next generation of athletes. In her new role as athletic director for Girls Inc. of Tennessee Valley, she is teaching girls skills that go beyond the court.

“Hard work, loyalty, putting yourself before the team, those types of things will take them through the rest of their lives,” Anosike said.

On Sunday, Anosike and Girls Inc. hosted a basketball clinic at Fulton High School for girls ages 8 to 14. More than 100 young girls from East Tennessee attended.

Anosike is using her network of Lady Vols to help, including current Memphis Tigers Women’s Basketball Head Coach Alex Simmons. Teaming up together, young girls got to learn from current players on Lady Vols and Memphis basketball teams.

“There just wasn’t people like us who we could look up to who were giving back constantly, whose main goal was just to build a community,” Simmons said.

All these years later, the legacy of Pat Summitt is the thread that holds the women together. Summitt’s leadership is still the model they follow to mentor and lead.

“Pat used to tell us if all she was teach us x’s and o’s, then she’s not doing her job. I think that speaks to us and what Nicky has done with Girls Inc.,” Simmons said.

The basketball stars are using their platforms to create a positive space for young girls. That’s something Anosike said she didn’t have growing up.

“I needed so many that just backed me and supported me and encouraged me when I was a young girl. Sometimes all you need is someone to say, ‘Nicky, you’re good enough.’ I want to be that person for these girls and just tell them, ‘You’re good enough. Right where you are, as you are. You’re good enough,’” Anosike said.

