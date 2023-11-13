KCSO: Actively searching for suspects after shooting at officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible car burglary in the 3500 block of Wexgate Road in the Karns Community shortly after midnight Monday morning.

Officials said that officers confronted two suspects and at least one of the suspects fired at the officers; officers returned fire. The suspects ran away, it’s unclear if either was hurt.

KCSO’s airwatch unit, drone team, S.W.A.T & negotiations teams were called to the scene to help search for the suspects.

“We are working on getting a description out to the public - Oak Ridge Highway is shut down from Wexgate Road to Oak Ridge Estates for perimeter containment.” KCSO representative Kimberly Glenn.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Those with information should call 911.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.