KCSO: Actively searching for suspects after shooting at officers

Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed & dangerous suspects in active scene in Karns
(WVLT)
By Marvin Figgins
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:03 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible car burglary in the 3500 block of Wexgate Road in the Karns Community shortly after midnight Monday morning.

Officials said that officers confronted two suspects and at least one of the suspects fired at the officers; officers returned fire. The suspects ran away, it’s unclear if either was hurt.

KCSO’s airwatch unit, drone team, S.W.A.T & negotiations teams were called to the scene to help search for the suspects.

“We are working on getting a description out to the public - Oak Ridge Highway is shut down from Wexgate Road to Oak Ridge Estates for perimeter containment.” KCSO representative Kimberly Glenn.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Those with information should call 911.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Sean Collins and Anthony Dewayne Glenn arrested for attempted murder
Two Knoxville men arrested for attempted murder

Latest News

Several chances for rain on the way
Drier with slightly warmer weather ahead
160th SOAR Helicopter crash
5 U.S. service members killed in training accident in Mediterranean Sea
The former Lady Vols are teaching young girls important skills on and off the court.
‘I want to be that person for these girls’ | LVFL legends team up for basketball clinic, mentoring next generation
KPD found a man stabbed in Market Square early Saturday morning, according to reports.
Knoxville Police Department investigating Market Square stabbing