Knoxville Fire Department responds to shed fire on Andes Road

KFD responded to the fire around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Crews respond to a fire on Andes Rd.
Crews respond to a fire on Andes Rd.(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a shed fire close to a home located at 103 Andes Road around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

According to KFD, when crews arrived on the scene, they found two sheds that were fully engulfed in flames. Due to windy and dry weather conditions, the fire quickly spread to the nearby field and woods behind the home, according to officials.

Knoxville Fire Department battles a fire on Andes Rd.
Knoxville Fire Department battles a fire on Andes Rd.(Knoxville Fire Department)

KFD said crews are currently fighting the fire and will remain on the scene until they have it contained. Making sure hotspots are completely put out is a main focus for fire crews, according to officials.

Knoxville Fire Department battles a fire at 103 Andes Rd.
Knoxville Fire Department battles a fire at 103 Andes Rd.(Knoxville Fire Department)

KFD said there are currently no injuries to report from the fire.

