Knoxville officer accused of asking for pictures of naked child fired by police department

The decision to fire Roark came after an internal investigation by the Knoxville Police Department into Roark’s actions.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officer Dan Roark is no longer with the Knoxville Police Department after being accused of asking for naked pictures of a five-year-old girl, KPD Chief Paul Noel announced Monday.

The decision to fire Roark came after an internal investigation into Roark’s actions. Roark faces federal charges in the incident. According to Investigator Cortney Dugger, Roark and the victim’s mother had a relationship. Dugger added that text messages between Roark and the woman show him asking for the pictures.

Noel provided a statement after the firing, condemning Roark’s actions.

“Roark’s alleged actions are shocking and beyond comprehension.

The Office of Professional Standards conducted an investigation based upon the evidence that was presented in the federal complaint and during his initial appearance and detention hearing in federal court. A pre-disciplinary hearing was held today to review that evidence and the decision was made to terminate his employment, effective immediately.

I appreciate OPS for working through our internal, administrative investigation as quickly and thoroughly as possible. We will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing federal investigation.

I extend my deepest sympathies to the child victimized by his actions, who has undoubtedly suffered unimaginable trauma.”

Chief of Knoxville Police Paul Noel

Roark started working at KPD in 2007 and was last on patrol in 2020.

