Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, dies at age 86

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of Donald Trump, sits in the balcony during Trump's election night rally in New York.(AP/Julie Jacobson)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge and the older sister of Donald Trump, has died at the age of 86, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times reported Barry died at her Upper East Side Manhattan home, and her body was found Monday.

A former prosecutor, she was selected by President Ronald Reagan in 1983 for the Federal District Court in New Jersey, CNN reported. President Bill Clinton nominated her to the 3rd Court of Appeals in 1999, and she retired in 2019.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Sean Collins and Anthony Dewayne Glenn arrested for attempted murder
Two Knoxville men arrested for attempted murder

Latest News

Paige WX
Getting warmer to start the week, with a cold front to end the week
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Vols plummet in AP Poll after loss vs. Missouri
FILE - Troy McConnell was hit by a deer and a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247.
Man killed after being hit by deer and vehicle on highway, coroner confirms
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
CALTRANS teams survey the damage after a massive fire under an I-10 overpass in Los Angeles.
A closure on I-10 after a massive fire tests Los Angeles drivers during rush hour