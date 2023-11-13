‘More than just a shoe box’ | Operation Christmas Child changes lives around the world

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week is National Collections Week and volunteers in Knoxville are packing up tens of thousands of Christmas gifts to send to kids in need around the world.

Middle schoolers from Concord Christian School unloaded truckloads of shoe boxes at the Knoxville Expo Center on Monday as part of an international effort called Operation Christmas Child by Samaritan’s Purse.

“So that a child in another country can hear about the good news of Jesus, hear about the real meaning of Christmas, and also experience the unconditional love of a tangible gift,” said Vicki Humphreys, Knoxville Area Coordinator for Operation Christmas Child.

Humphreys said the shoe boxes are filled with toys, stuffed animals, and school supplies for kids in need in countries around the world, and those presents can make a child’s holiday.

“I didn’t have shoes to go to school, but everybody else doesn’t have shoes,” Zak Vakadewatabua said.

Vakadewatabua said he grew up poor in the Fiji islands.

“Gifts and presents, never in our thoughts,” he said.

But when Vakadewatabua was nine years old, a shipment of shoe boxes came into his church. He called it a jaw-dropping moment.

“I was thrilled, ecstatic,” he said. “I came back, sat down and I opened my shoebox. I mean, everything was brand new. Like, what in the world, somebody got all of this to me,” he said.

Vakadewatabua is now a pastor at a church in Kansas, and packs shoe boxes with his church members every year.

“I know it feels,” he said. “So, this is more than just a shoebox. I don’t know how else I would put it.”

Humphreys said they are hoping to donate 60,001 shoe boxes this year from Knoxville alone. The extra one shoe is intended to be a reminder that every single shoe box and child matters.

They’re collecting donations at the Knoxville Expo Center all week, but there are several other locations in Knox County and surrounding counties.

Click here for more information on how to pack a shoe box, and where those drop-off locations are.

