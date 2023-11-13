SEC Nation, Marty & McGee coming to Rocky Top for Tennessee vs. Georgia

SEC Nation will air from 10 a.m. to noon, following Marty & McGee at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Outside stadium prior to UT vs. Alabama game on October 15, 2022
Outside stadium prior to UT vs. Alabama game on October 15, 2022(Tennessee Athletics)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - SEC Nation and Marty & McGee are coming to the University of Tennessee Saturday as they face off against top-ranked Georgia.

Both shows will air from Ayres Hall live. It’ll mark SEC Nation’s second appearance on UT campus this season, and 11th all-time. The last time the show came to Rocky Top was the Texas A & M game.

SEC Nation will air from 10 a.m. to noon, following Marty & McGee at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Before game day, The Paul Finebaum Show will air Friday from Ayres from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fans are welcome to join in the show.

Fans will also have a chance to see country music star Dolly Parton on campus Saturday. She announced Monday morning that she would be at UT for the game.

Previous Coverage: Dolly Parton coming to Neyland Stadium for Tennessee vs. Georgia game

Kick off is slated for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Sean Collins and Anthony Dewayne Glenn arrested for attempted murder
Two Knoxville men arrested for attempted murder

Latest News

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton coming to Neyland Stadium for Tennessee vs. Georgia game
Dolly Parton is coming to Knoxville for the Tennessee vs. Georgia game Saturday.
Dolly Parton coming to Neyland Stadium for Tennessee vs. Georgia game
Tennessee falls to Tigers 36-7
Vols tamed by Tigers at the Zou
Tennessee baseball
SEC announces Tennessee’s permanent baseball opponents