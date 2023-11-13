SEC Nation, Marty & McGee coming to Rocky Top for Tennessee vs. Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - SEC Nation and Marty & McGee are coming to the University of Tennessee Saturday as they face off against top-ranked Georgia.

Both shows will air from Ayres Hall live. It’ll mark SEC Nation’s second appearance on UT campus this season, and 11th all-time. The last time the show came to Rocky Top was the Texas A & M game.

SEC Nation will air from 10 a.m. to noon, following Marty & McGee at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Before game day, The Paul Finebaum Show will air Friday from Ayres from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fans are welcome to join in the show.

Fans will also have a chance to see country music star Dolly Parton on campus Saturday. She announced Monday morning that she would be at UT for the game.

Kick off is slated for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

