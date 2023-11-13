Staying warmer ahead of a late-week front

Meteorologist Paige Noel tracks much-needed rain later in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While we have some chilly mornings, the afternoons are above average for this week. We’re tracking up and down winds, and clouds in and out at times, before rain returns with our next cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overall we’ll see mostly clear skies with some high clouds moving in overnight. Temperatures will drop to near 40 degrees by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is another warm day with partly cloudy skies. Highs are above average at 67 degrees with winds from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph, so it’ll be breezy at times.

LOOKING AHEAD

More clouds move in from the south on Wednesday with the possibility of a stray shower mainly in our southern counties and towards the mountain tops. Highs are near 64 degrees.

We’ll see more sunshine Thursday with a high near 68 degrees.

Rain returns Friday with a few showers in the morning and becomes more widespread by the afternoon to evening. Highs top out in the mid-60s. Rain continues overnight into early Saturday morning.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, after a few morning showers on Saturday, we’ll clear out and cool off behind the cold front. We are also looking ahead to hopefully another round of rain by next Tuesday.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

