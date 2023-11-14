Crews respond to rekindled Andy’s Ridge wildfire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to reports from Anderson County officials, the Andy’s Ridge wildfire near Scott Brogan Lane was rekindled Monday evening.

The Andy’s Ridge wildfire was first reported in the evening of Nov. 4 and was fully contained by the afternoon of Nov. 9. The fire grew to 397 acres before it was completely contained. No structures were lost and no injuries were reported in that fire.

Personnel from local fire departments responded to the scene Monday evening and firefighters from the Tennessee Division of Forestry arrived to assist late Tuesday morning.

Officials report that although the wildfire has been rekindled, it is completely contained.

“We want to assure our citizens that the Rocky Top area wildfire is still 100 percent contained,” Anderson County Emergency Management Agency Director Brice Kidwell said Tuesday afternoon.

There is currently no burn ban in place for Anderson County, but Emergency Management is strongly encouraging citizens to not engage in any outdoor burning including grilling or throwing out still-lit cigarette butts as the area is still enduring drought conditions.

“We are under ongoing drought conditions, and earlier today, the National Weather Service issued an Elevated Fire Risk statement due to low relative humidity values expected today,” Leean Tupper, public information officer for Anderson County EMA, said. “Outdoor burning of any kind could lead to a wildfire and we want to avoid that, if at all possible,” Tupper said.

Anderson County officials encourage citizens to download the Anderson County E-911 app on their phones to receive updates about this fire as new details are released.

