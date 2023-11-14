Emergency crews working to contain brush fire in Sevier County
The brush fire is reportedly burning in the Johnson Hollow area, according to officials.
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a brush fire early Tuesday evening in the Johnson Hollow area of Sevier County.
Crews are currently on the scene working to contain the brush fire that is approximately five acres in size. The Tennessee Division of Forestry is also on the scene assisting.
According to officials, the brush fire is remote and not threatening any structures. Residents in the area are being asked to yield to emergency crews and avoid the area if possible. Officials also reported that smoke may be noticeable in the area near Pittman Center.
Updates will be provided as soon as new information is available.
