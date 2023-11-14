Emergency crews working to contain brush fire in Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a brush fire early Tuesday evening in the Johnson Hollow area of Sevier County.

Crews are currently on the scene working to contain the brush fire that is approximately five acres in size. The Tennessee Division of Forestry is also on the scene assisting.

Press Release: Crews Working Brush Fire in Johnson Hollow Area of Sevier County



Sevier County, Tennessee – November 14, 2023 – Crews are currently working a brush fire that is burning in the Johnson Hollow area of Sevier County. pic.twitter.com/6wHjoScYKm — Sevier County (@SevierCounty) November 14, 2023

According to officials, the brush fire is remote and not threatening any structures. Residents in the area are being asked to yield to emergency crews and avoid the area if possible. Officials also reported that smoke may be noticeable in the area near Pittman Center.

Updates will be provided as soon as new information is available.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.