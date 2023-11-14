Federal government evaluating Tennessee’s statewide railway proposal

State officials are looking into a statewide rail to help reduce highway congestion and boost tourism.
Federal government looking at proposed Tennessee rail system
Federal government looking at proposed Tennessee rail system(Jared Austin | State of Tennessee)
By Jared Austin
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State officials said the federal government is currently looking at the state’s proposal to build passenger rail systems across the state.

The state is proposing three separate rail lines. If approved, the state would build one from Nashville to Chattanooga. The second would connect Bristol to Knoxville and Chattanooga. The third one would connect Memphis to Carbondale, Illinois and Nashville to Louisville, Kentucky.

“It’s at the federal level now and I had talked to one of the interested supporters down in Chattanooga recently and he seemed to think it was coming here in the next few weeks,” State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey, R-Knoxville said.

Sen. Massey said they are looking at how other states funded their rail system to determine how much it would cost.

“It’s still a topic of conversation. I know there are several people interested in it, but we do have competing demands for our infrastructure dollars too,” Sen. Massey said.

Sen. Massey said there are still $30 billion of identified road projects the state has looked into. This would include funding for McGhee Tyson Airport and a potential bypass around Knox County, according to Sen. Massey

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said she supports a passenger rail going through Knoxville.

“It would just promote more competition in our transportation sector, and it’s also a more sustainable way to move around,” Kincannon said.

The current proposal does not include a rail line connecting Nashville to Knoxville. Sen. Massey said this is due to the higher costs of building rail lines in the Cumberland Gap.

Both Sen. Massey and Mayor Kincannon said they would use a rail line from Nashville to Knoxville.

“I think a rail between Nashville and Knoxville that is feasible if we put our money and our minds to it,” Kincannon said.

Sen. Massey said the state still has to look at the best way to use its federal and state funding for transportation projects.

The state is expected to get a response back from the federal government by the end of the year. Sen. Massey said she’s expecting several presentations about the rail system in the first weeks of the next session.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects arrested after shooting at officers, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home

Latest News

Knox Pride logo
Hateful anti-trans banner left at Knox Pride Center sparks FBI investigation
A pastor, living in the U.S., called it a jaw-dropping moment when he got a Christmas shoe box...
‘More than just a shoe box’ | Operation Christmas Child changes lives around the world
Seasonable ahead of our next cold front
Staying warmer ahead of a late-week front
Crews respond to a fire on Andes Rd.
Knoxville Fire Department responds to shed fire on Andes Road
Two suspects arrested after shooting at officers, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says