Federal program could provide resources to make Knoxville safer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department announced Tuesday that the City of Knoxville has been selected to be part of the National Public Safety Partnership (PSP).

PSP is a program started by the Department of Justice in 2014 that now serves more than 50 jurisdictions across the United States, including Chicago, Baltimore, Memphis, Anchorage and Chattanooga.

According to KPD, PSP provides federal support to law enforcement agencies like police departments and sheriff’s offices to reduce crime, improve public safety and build community trust.

“This is an absolute game-changer for our department and the City as a whole,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “PSP will give our department unprecedented access to the training, technical assistance, subject-matter experts and funding opportunities to greatly improve our department and implement best practices.”

PSP is a three-year commitment from the DOJ that includes a strategic site liaison, an annual Violent Crime Summit and training and technical assistance support. It focuses on eight specific areas, including community engagement, gun violence and constitutional policing.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said she believes Knoxville joining PSP will be a positive experience.

“Being selected for PSP falls right in line with our continued public safety efforts,” said Mayor Indya Kincannon. “We have made huge strides in Knoxville using evidence-based strategies, and this Department of Justice program will only bolster the efforts of KPD and our Office of Community Safety and Empowerment.”

To learn more about PSP, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.