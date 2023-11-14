Hateful anti-trans banner left at Knox Pride Center sparks FBI investigation

The FBI is working together with Knoxville police to investigate the situation
Knox Pride logo
Knox Pride logo(Knox Pride)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday morning, staff at the Knox Pride Center on Chapman Highway reported there was a hateful banner with anti-trans rhetoric hanging across the doors and windows of the building.

This morning, we arrived at the center to find some hateful anti-trans rhetoric on a banner hung across our windows and...

Posted by Knox Pride on Monday, November 13, 2023

Also included on the banner were stickers from local hate groups in the Knoxville area.

The banner has since been removed from the building and no permanent damage to the building was reported.

“This incident highlights not only the need for this week but also the importance of our mission at the Knox Pride Community & Resource Center,” the Knox Pride Center wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the stickers on the homemade banner were from the East Tennessee Proud Boys. KPD also said that the FBI has been notified and is assisting in the investigation of the situation.

Despite the incident, Knox Pride said it will continue business as usual and plans to move forward with all scheduled events.

On Facebook, Knox Pride Center said, “We stand firmly in this mission and will not be deterred from continuing to educate, celebrate, support, and affirm the Knoxville LGBTQIA+ community and our homeless neighbors. All events are going on as scheduled and we invite you to come support the Center as we carry out our mission.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects arrested after shooting at officers, Knox County Sheriff’s Office says
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home

Latest News

Federal government looking at proposed Tennessee rail system
Federal government evaluating Tennessee’s statewide railway proposal
A pastor, living in the U.S., called it a jaw-dropping moment when he got a Christmas shoe box...
‘More than just a shoe box’ | Operation Christmas Child changes lives around the world
Seasonable ahead of our next cold front
Staying warmer ahead of a late-week front
Crews respond to a fire on Andes Rd.
Knoxville Fire Department responds to shed fire on Andes Road