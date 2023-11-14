Hateful anti-trans banner left at Knox Pride Center sparks FBI investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday morning, staff at the Knox Pride Center on Chapman Highway reported there was a hateful banner with anti-trans rhetoric hanging across the doors and windows of the building.

This morning, we arrived at the center to find some hateful anti-trans rhetoric on a banner hung across our windows and... Posted by Knox Pride on Monday, November 13, 2023

Also included on the banner were stickers from local hate groups in the Knoxville area.

The banner has since been removed from the building and no permanent damage to the building was reported.

“This incident highlights not only the need for this week but also the importance of our mission at the Knox Pride Community & Resource Center,” the Knox Pride Center wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the stickers on the homemade banner were from the East Tennessee Proud Boys. KPD also said that the FBI has been notified and is assisting in the investigation of the situation.

Despite the incident, Knox Pride said it will continue business as usual and plans to move forward with all scheduled events.

On Facebook, Knox Pride Center said, “We stand firmly in this mission and will not be deterred from continuing to educate, celebrate, support, and affirm the Knoxville LGBTQIA+ community and our homeless neighbors. All events are going on as scheduled and we invite you to come support the Center as we carry out our mission.”

