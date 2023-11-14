Mild afternoons with more clouds at times ahead of our next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While we have some chilly mornings, the afternoons are above average this week. We are a cold front to move in to end this week, and another to move in ahead of Thanksgiving.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some high clouds are moving around this morning, with temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to around 40 degrees for the most part. Knoxville is starting the day around 37 degrees. But, the breeze makes it feel cold at times!

We have some extra wind gusts at times this morning to midday, with a northeasterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

It’s a partly cloudy day, with scattered clouds moving through and temperatures still above average at 67 degrees in Knoxville. Clouds increase this evening.

Tonight is mostly cloudy, which keeps us from being as chilly, with a low of 43 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday looks mostly cloudy in the morning, but partly cloudy most of the day. A stray shower is possible in the morning and evening. The high will be around 67 degrees again, thanks to some of those daytime cloud breaks.

Thursday is now looking mostly sunny, letting us heat up to around 71 degrees!

Friday slowly increases with rain, but it’s a mostly cloudy day with spotty showers in the morning to midday, then scattered showers in the afternoon. The peak coverage of our area is aimed at the evening to early night hours. Then we’ll have spotty showers left by Saturday, with the cooler air moving in and putting us in the upper 50s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures are seasonable into next week, but we’re watching another cold front to head this way. We need every bit of rain we can get, so this part is good news! As of now, we’re seeing more on and off rain Tuesday into early Wednesday, then a cool-down just beyond your 8-day forecast for Thanksgiving Day.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.