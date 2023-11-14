Morristown hospital holding blood drive to honor employee killed in pedestrian crash on campus

Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System representatives described Block as “a staunch advocate for MEDIC who recognized the profound impact of blood donation.”
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System is set to host a MEDIC blood drive in memory of Beth Block, a 41-year-old employee who was hit by a car and killed on the hospital’s campus, hospital officials announced Tuesday.

Previous Coverage: Hospital employee killed in pedestrian crash in Morristown, police say

Hospital representatives described Block as “a staunch advocate for MEDIC who recognized the profound impact of blood donation.” They added that the event aims to honor her memory while contributing to a cause she believed in.

The blood drive is scheduled for Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the hospital, which is located at 907 W. 4th North St. You can make an appointment here.

