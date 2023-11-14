On and off clouds ahead of next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are tracking more clouds heading into Wednesday with the chance for a stray shower in our southern counties. Our next best chance for rain arrives Friday with another cold front arriving just before Thanksgiving.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds really move in overnight with temperatures dropping to near 43 degrees by Wednesday morning.

We’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies throughout the day Wednesday. Clouds will be thick in the southern valley, foothills, and towards the mountaintops. A stray shower or two is possible in the southern valley but sadly most of us stay dry. Highs will be near 67 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday looks mostly sunny allowing us to heat up to 71 degrees! That is about 10 degrees above average.

Friday slowly increases with rain, but it’s a mostly cloudy day with spotty showers in the morning to midday, then scattered showers in the afternoon. The peak coverage of our area is aimed at the evening to early night hours. Then we’ll have spotty showers left by Saturday, with the cooler air moving in and putting us in the upper 50s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures are seasonable into next week, but we’re watching another cold front to head this way. We need every bit of rain we can get, so this part is good news! As of now, we’re seeing more on-and-off rain Tuesday into early Wednesday, then a cool-down just beyond your 8-day forecast for Thanksgiving Day.

