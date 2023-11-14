Overturned tractor-trailer causes shutdown of I-75
TDOT reports I-75 is closed in both directions at mile marker 159
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to reports from TDOT, an overturned tractor-trailer has caused the shutdown of I-75 at mile marker 159.
According to TDOT officials, the tanker caught on fire during the crash and spilled it’s haul of maple syrup all over the highway. The highway is now closed in both directions to deal with the cleanup of the crash.
