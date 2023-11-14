Rural Metro Fire crews respond to house fire in Corryton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early Tuesday morning, Rural Metro Fire officials said that crews were responding to a house fire.

The house is in the 7900 block of Corryton Road.

Rural Metro officials said the home was 90% Engulfed by flames when crews arrived. The house was reportedly unoccupied, and crews took a defensive attack method and worked safely from the outside, Rural Metro spokesperson Jeffery Bagwell told WVLT News.

No one was injured in the fire, which is under investigation.

“As colder weather moves in, another good reminder to be extra careful with those heating sources, especially portable heaters.” Bagwell said.

