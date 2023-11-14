Snow tubing returns to Ober Mountain in Gatlinburg thanks to man-made snow

Ober representatives call it the SnowMagic Infinite Crystals Snowmaking system. It uses forced-air to freeze drops of water into a snow-like consistency, then blows them out with “explosive force,” all without chemicals.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ober Mountain in Gatlinburg is set to open its 16th snow tubing season Saturday using its SnowMagic technology. Thanks to man-made snow, the slopes of Ober were able to get a wintry makeover through October.

Ober’s snow tubing lanes are 400 feet long with a 50 foot vertical drop, and they are serviced by Ober’s “magic carpet,” which moves riders and their tubes back to the top.

The tubing wouldn’t be possible without man-made snow. Ober representatives call it the SnowMagic Infinite Crystals Snowmaking system. It uses forced-air to freeze drops of water into a snow-like consistency, then blows them out with “explosive force,” all without chemicals. In fact, melted “snow” can even be reused after it turns back to water.

Ski season will open once temperatures get low enough for Ober to cover the mountain consistently.

