What do you think of parking in downtown Knoxville? The city wants to know

In September, the Knoxville City Council approved a contract with Walker Consultants to provide an analysis and recommendations for possible changes to parking.
Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs
Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs(Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville wants to know what you think of parking downtown, opening a public survey to gauge public opinion. It’s all part of the city’s strategic downtown parking plan.

In September, the Knoxville City Council approved a contract with Walker Consultants to provide an analysis and recommendations for possible changes to parking. The survey will include topics like affordability, convenience, location and quality.

“This will be the plan that drives our parking operations, policies and regulations into the future,” Chief of Staff to Mayor Indya Kincannon David Brace said.

If you’d like to take the survey, the city has provided this link.

