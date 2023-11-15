Teen dies after tractor-trailer crash in Kentucky

A teen was killed after a car was rear-ended in Bell County, Kentucky, officials say.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BELL CO., KY. (WVLT) - A teen was killed after a car was rear-ended into a tractor-trailer Tuesday night, according to officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 25E.

A car was rear-ended by a pickup truck and forced under a tractor-trailer. The truck was also stuck under the trailer when troopers arrived.

A 15-year-old was killed in the crash while three others were flown to a local hospital by Air Evac and three were flown to Pineville Community Health Center for treatment.

Superintendent Tom Gambrel confirmed the 15-year-old was a student in the Bell County School system.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic accident that claimed the life of a Bell County High School student and severely injured another. As our school community processes the tragic news, we will have counselors and support services available for all our students and staff. We offer our sincere condolences and prayers to the families who are grieving. If you feel your student needs to speak with a counselor, please contact the guidance department or a school administrator.”

Superintendent Tom Gambrel

The identity of the student was not released.

BELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Bell County Deputy Major Edwards...

Posted by Bell County Ky Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

