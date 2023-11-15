‘Christmas at Graceland’ to bring the stars to Memphis; Alanis Morisette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, and others to perform

Christmas at Graceland 2023
Christmas at Graceland 2023(NBC)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas at Graceland is slated to premiere on November 29 on NBC and Peacock, and its superstar roster will make for quite a show!

A star-studded array of music’s most in-demand performers will come together to celebrate the legacy of Elvis Presley and the spirit of the holiday season in an all-new special, “Christmas at Graceland,” set to air live on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, and The War And Treaty will each pay tribute to Elvis with exclusive, one-of-a-kind performances from inside the Graceland estate.

Through these spectacular performances, viewers will be invited to witness firsthand the legacy and spirit of this treasured family home.

The industry’s top artists will offer an intimate look inside Graceland and convey how Elvis inspired them through his love of Christmas, music, and song.

“Christmas at Graceland” is the first televised concert from the estate and will feature never-before broadcast footage of Elvis.

