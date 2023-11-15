Crews respond to deadly apartment complex fire in Karns

Karns Fire Department crews responded to an apartment complex fire near Ball Camp Pike Wednesday.
Karns Fire Department
Karns Fire Department(Karns Fire Department)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Karns Fire Department responded to an apartment complex fire in Karns Wednesday morning, according to Kimberly Glenn with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Glenn also confirmed that at least one person had died in the fire. No other injuries were reported, and Knox County fire investigators are on the scene, Glenn said.

The complex, Forest Ridge Apartments, is located in the 2900 block of Tyler Jacob Way near Ball Camp Pike.

This is a developing story.

