Crews respond to deadly apartment complex fire in Karns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Karns Fire Department responded to an apartment complex fire in Karns Wednesday morning, according to Kimberly Glenn with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Glenn also confirmed that at least one person had died in the fire. No other injuries were reported, and Knox County fire investigators are on the scene, Glenn said.

The complex, Forest Ridge Apartments, is located in the 2900 block of Tyler Jacob Way near Ball Camp Pike.

This is a developing story.

