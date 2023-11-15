Man charged in Loudon County sergeant’s death appears in court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christopher Savannah, who is charged in the death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins, is scheduled to appear for a hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Roane County.

Sgt. Chris Jenkins (LCSO)

Savannah was charged after Jenkins was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 with several charges, including vehicular homicide; he pleaded not guilty in August of 2022. Jenkins was trying to remove debris from the interstate at the time.

After the crash, investigators with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Savannah did not slow down or stop while Jenkins was clearing the debris, hitting the sergeant. THP officials said Savannah was under the influence at the time of the crash.

At the hearing, court officials said they anticipate hearing from three or four of Jenkins’ family members who will be giving victim impact statements.

Jenkins’ death impacted the community in a major way, prompting a memorial service and procession.

