Man charged in Loudon County sergeant’s death appears in court

Christopher Savannah is charged in the death of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christopher Savannah, who is charged in the death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins, is scheduled to appear for a hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Roane County.

Sgt. Chris Jenkins
Sgt. Chris Jenkins(LCSO)

Savannah was charged after Jenkins was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 with several charges, including vehicular homicide; he pleaded not guilty in August of 2022. Jenkins was trying to remove debris from the interstate at the time.

Previous Coverage: Man charged in Loudon Co. sergeant’s death pleads not guilty

After the crash, investigators with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Savannah did not slow down or stop while Jenkins was clearing the debris, hitting the sergeant. THP officials said Savannah was under the influence at the time of the crash.

At the hearing, court officials said they anticipate hearing from three or four of Jenkins’ family members who will be giving victim impact statements.

Jenkins’ death impacted the community in a major way, prompting a memorial service and procession.

The family of Sergeant Chris Jenkins with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office have announced memorial arrangements for the hero who died in the line of duty Thur

