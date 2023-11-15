More clouds today, but still warm ahead of our next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are tracking more clouds today, but we are still on the warm side before a cold front moves in to end the week. It’s been awhile since we’ve had fronts close together, and we really need this rain, with a second front to start Thanksgiving week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly cloudy morning, tucking us and leaving us not as chilly at 45 degrees.

It’s a mostly cloudy day, but occasionally partly cloudy and even more sunshine at the Tennessee, Kentucky line. That’s because this system is churning rain across Georgia and pushing these extra clouds across our area at times. Temperatures are still above average, with a high of 67 degrees, and a light breeze out of the north.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low of 43 degrees, which is still just above average.

LOOKING AHEAD

You may want to get outside while we’re on this warmer said, and Thursday is our pick of the week with a mostly sunny day! We’ll top out around 73 degrees Thursday, with a light breeze.

Clouds increase Thursday night, and spotty rain arrives Friday morning. As the cold front gets closer, we’ll see a mostly cloudy Friday with a few rain showers possible. The actual front’s rain doesn’t arrive until the evening, after sunset. That’s when we have a 60% coverage of our area in rain, then that will taper off to spotty by Saturday morning.

Cooler air settles in this weekend, with a partly cloudy Saturday and a high of 58 degrees. We’ll drop to the mid 30s with some frost Sunday morning, and then sunshine helps us climb to 60 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re watching another cold front to head this way. We need every bit of rain we can get, so this part is good news! As of now, we’re seeing more on-and-off rain Monday night, Tuesday, to early Wednesday, then a cool-down just beyond the 8-day forecast for Thanksgiving Day.

