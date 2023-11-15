Open burning banned in Knox County as East Tennessee sees more wildfires

Open burning is banned in Knox County due to high fire risk.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Open burning has been banned again in Knox County as crews across East Tennessee respond to more wildfires. Conditions like lack of rain and plenty of fall leaves mean fires are more likely to break out.

Monday night, Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a brushfire in the Choto community. As of Wednesday morning, Rural Metro said the fire is 100 percent contained, but will likely burn for days.

As far as other parts of East Tennessee, crews had previously responded to a fire in the Andy’s Ridge area near Scott Brogan Lane in Anderson County, but that fire broke out again Tuesday afternoon.

Sevier County officials also categorized fire risk as “very high” Wednesday morning.

