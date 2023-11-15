Renegade Mountain wildfire in Cumberland County prompts evacuation

People in the Renegade Mountain area of Cumberland County are being asked to evacuate because of a wildfire.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 15 acre fire in the Renegade Mountain area of Cumberland County has prompted an evacuation, according to officials with the Crossville and Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency.

Officials have set up a temporary shelter for people at Crab Orchard City Hall and Crab Orchard Christian Church. Officials are also asking people to avoid the area. Emergency officials told WVLT News that two duplexes have been destroyed in the fire, with more structures at risk of burning. They added that the western side of the fire is difficult to contain due to rough terrain.

However, emergency officials said they believe the majority of the fire has been contained.

11/15/2023 Emergency crews are working a fire with multiple structures on Renegade Mountain. Please avoid the area. A...

Posted by Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

